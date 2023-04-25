Winpak Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Winpak Ltd. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. If you participate in today's meeting and disclose personal information, you will be deemed to consent to the recording transfer and use of the same. If you disclose the personal information of another person in today's meaning you'll be deemed to represent and warrant to Computershare and the corporation that you first obtain all required consent record disclosure, recording, transfer and use of such personal information from all appropriate persons before your disclosure.



During the meeting, we will have a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over to Martti Aarnio-Wihuri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Winpak Ltd. Mr. Wihuri, the floor is yours.



Martti Hjalmar Aarnio-Wihuri - Winpak Ltd. - Director



I would like to thank the operator and good morning to all attendees. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of