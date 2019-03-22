Q4 2018 Wajax Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation's 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Webcast. On today's webcast will be Mark Foote, Wajax's President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Darren Yaworsky, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Trevor Carson, VP, Financial Planning and Risk Management. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded. Please note that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ from expected results.



I will now turn the call over to Trevor Carson.



Trevor Carson - Wajax Corporation - VP of Financial Planning & Risk Management & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in our fourth quarter results call. This morning, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax's Q4 2018 financial results. The presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.



To begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary