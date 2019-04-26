Q1 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to today's Yara First Quarter Results 2019 Conference Call.



Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g - Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the Yara First Quarter Results Conference Call. I'm sure most of you have already seen our report and the presentation from this morning, so I will limit my opening comments and make sure we have adequate time for Q&A.



Our EBITDA excluding special items in IFRS 16, FX increased by 17% in the first quarter, as improved margins and positive currency effects more than offset lower deliveries. The improvement was largely due to higher European nitrogen margins and a stronger U.S. Dollar. However, we did