Q2 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 16, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dag Tore Mo

Yara International ASA - Head of Market Intelligence

* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Terje Knutsen

Yara International ASA - EVP of Sales & Marketing



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Bengt Jonassen

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst

* Eivind Sars Veddeng

DNB Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Hans-Erik Jacobsen

Nordea Markets, Research Division - Senior Analyst



=====================

Dag Tore Mo - Yara International ASA - Head of Market Intelligence



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Yara's second quarter results. Our presentation today will be by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; our CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; and our EVP Sales