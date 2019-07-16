Jul 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g - Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO
Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Yara Q2 Investor Call. Thank you very much for dialing in. My name is Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g. I'm the CFO of Yara International. And I'm joined here by Thor GiÃ¦ver from Investor Relations; Dag Mo from our Market Intelligence Department; and the EVP of Yara Sales and Marketing, Terje Knutsen.
I'm sure most -- all of you have seen our report and presentation from this morning, so I'll limit my opening comments.
Our EBITDA excluding special items in IFRS 16 increased by 62% in the quarter, and the improvement was largely due to higher production and lower energy cost and also improvement in deliveries from Yara own-produced products and premium products in line with our strategy.
Our return on invested capital was at 5.4% on a rolling 12-month basis and actually exceeded 7% in the quarter. This needs further improvement, but it is trending upwards as our operating cash flow is improving, while our capital expenditure is declining. We
Q2 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...