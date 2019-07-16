Q2 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g - Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Yara Q2 Investor Call. Thank you very much for dialing in. My name is Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g. I'm the CFO of Yara International. And I'm joined here by Thor GiÃ¦ver from Investor Relations; Dag Mo from our Market Intelligence Department; and the EVP of Yara Sales and Marketing, Terje Knutsen.



I'm sure most -- all of you have seen our report and presentation from this morning, so I'll limit my opening comments.



Our EBITDA excluding special items in IFRS 16 increased by 62% in the quarter, and the improvement was largely due to higher production and lower energy cost and also improvement in deliveries from Yara own-produced products and premium products in line with our strategy.



Our return on invested capital was at 5.4% on a rolling 12-month basis and actually exceeded 7% in the quarter. This needs further improvement, but it is trending upwards as our operating cash flow is improving, while our capital expenditure is declining. We