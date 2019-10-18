Q3 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g - Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning, good afternoon all and welcome to Yara's Q3 results conference call.



I'm sure most or all of you have seen our report and presentation from this morning, so I will limit my opening comments. The EBITDA, excluding special items and IFRS 16, increased by 49% in the quarter. And the results reflect the lower energy cost, higher production and strong premium deliveries in line with our strategy where we prioritized value over volume.



We are delivering on our long-term targets operationally with higher production, reliability and energy efficiency and commercially with strong premium product sales and realized prices, improving sales and marketing EBITDA per tonne.



As you may also have seen, we, this morning, also announced the share buyback program. This is the first quarter where we are within our target range of 1.5 to 2x net debt-to-EBITDA, which we announced as part of our capital allocation policy at the Capital Markets Day in June, and the announced buyback program