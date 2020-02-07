Feb 07, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 07, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g
Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO
* Svein Tore Holsether
Yara International ASA - President & CEO
* Terje Knutsen
Yara International ASA - EVP of Sales & Marketing
* Thor GiÃ¦ver
Yara International ASA - Head of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andreas Bertheussen
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR
Okay. Good morning. Welcome to Yara's fourth quarter results presentation. We will have presentation from our CEO; from our EVP, Sales and Marketing; and from our CFO.
So without further ado, it's my pleasure to introduce our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.
Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO
Q4 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 07, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...