Q2 2020 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jul 17, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT



* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO

* Pal Hestad

Yara International ASA - EVP of Global Plants & Operational Excellence

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Terje Knutsen

Yara International ASA - EVP of Farming Solutions

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Yara's Second Quarter 2020 Results. Today's presentation will be by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; our EVP for Global Plants & Operational Excellence, Pal Hestad; and our EVP for Farming Solutions, Terje Knutsen. And we'll have a Q&A session after the presentation.



And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether<