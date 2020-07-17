Jul 17, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g
Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO
* Pal Hestad
Yara International ASA - EVP of Global Plants & Operational Excellence
* Svein Tore Holsether
Yara International ASA - President & CEO
* Terje Knutsen
Yara International ASA - EVP of Farming Solutions
* Thor GiÃ¦ver
Yara International ASA - Head of IR
Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR
Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Yara's Second Quarter 2020 Results. Today's presentation will be by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; our EVP for Global Plants & Operational Excellence, Pal Hestad; and our EVP for Farming Solutions, Terje Knutsen. And we'll have a Q&A session after the presentation.
And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.
Svein Tore Holsether<
Q2 2020 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
