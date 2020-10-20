Q3 2020 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 20, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Fernanda Lopes Larsen

Yara International ASA - EVP Africa & Asia

* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Terje Knutsen

Yara International ASA - EVP of Farming Solutions

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Good afternoon from Oslo, and welcome to Yara's third quarter results presentation. Our presentation today will be by CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; and EVP, Africa and Asia; Fernanda Lopes Larsen. We'll have a Q&A after the presentation. And with that, it's my pleasure to introduce CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Thor. And good