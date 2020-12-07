Yara International ASA ESG Investor Seminar Transcript

Dec 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Terje Knutsen - Yara International ASA - EVP of Farming Solutions



Good morning. Five years ago, our organization embarked on a journey to establish a new mission and vision. And to me, that journey starts with asking ourselves the question. What is our purpose? Why do we exist as a company? And by asking ourselves that question, involving a broad part of our organization and talking with external stakeholders, we concluded with a mission, which is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. And it is that duality of growing more food, but at the same time, looking after the planet, which drives our organization every day. And I believe that all of our 17,000 employees not only are able to state what our mission is, but to live that mission. And today, we are really excited to show you how we, as an organization, are taking significant steps towards a carbon-neutral future.



But first, let me set the scene by mentioning a few companies that are very familiar to all of you. Walmart just announced that they will become a regenerative company. Unilever has set an ambition to become carbon