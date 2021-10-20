Q3 2021 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 20, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Silje Ingeberg Nygaard

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - EVP & CFO



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard -



Good morning and welcome to Yara's third quarter results presentation. The presentation today will be by Yara's CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and CFO, Thor GiÃ¦ver. Shortly after the presentation today, there will be an audio conference call with an opportunity to ask questions. With that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Yara's CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Silje. As Always, we will start with safety. And our performance continues to be at an industrial-leading level, with a low number of incidents.



Our TRI rate has improved further in the quarter to 1.1 compared to 1.2 in the second quarter. But as you