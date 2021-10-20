Q3 2021 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Yara Third Quarter Results 2020 (sic) [2021].



Silje Ingeberg Nygaard -



Thank you, and welcome to the telephone conference for our third quarter results. My name is Silje Nygaard. I am the acting Head of Investor Relations. And I am here today together with our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; our CFO, Thor GiÃ¦ver; and Head of Market Intelligence, Dag Tore Mo. So we just recently had the presentations. We have no further introductory comments. So then we open up for questions. Operator, will you take the first question, please?



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) And your first question comes from the line from Joel Jackson.- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - AssociateThis is Bria Murphy on for Joel Jackson. You