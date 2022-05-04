May 04, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

May 04, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hilde Steinfeld

* Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Welcome to this webcast from Yara International's headquarters in Oslo regarding our potential IPO of Yara Clean Ammonia. To present and give you more information about this is President and CEO of Yara International, Mr. Svein Tore Holsether; and President of Yara Clean Ammonia, Mr. Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand.



Before I leave the floor to them, let me just mention that there will be an audio conference call after the presentation at 1:30 Central European Time. Practical information about the call is available on our website. And now Mr. Svein Tore Holsether, please, the floor is yours.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Hilde. Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you,