Q2 2022 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Silje Ingeberg Nygaard

Yara International ASA - Acting Head of IR

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO



Welcome to Yara's second quarter results presentation. The presentation today will be by Yara's CEO, Svein Holsether; and CFO, Thor GiÃ¦ver. Shortly after the presentation today, at 1 p.m. Oslo time, there will be an audio conference call with an opportunity to dial in and ask questions.



With that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Yara's CEO, Svein Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you so much, Silje, and Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to all of you. As always, we will start with safety. And I'm really proud of