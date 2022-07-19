Q2 2022 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you and welcome to the telephone conference of Yara's second quarter results.



I'm Silje Nygaard, Head of Investor Relations, and I am here today together with the representatives from Yara's management. Svein Tore Holsether, our CEO; Thor Giaever, our CFO; and Lars Rosaeg, our Executive CEO; and Dag Tore Mo, our Head of Market Intelligence as well as other representatives from Yara.



So we presume that you all have seen the presentation, and we are happy to go straight into questions. So operator, if you can please open the line for the first person in the queue. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) We will now take the first question from Lisa De Neve from Morgan Stanley.Lisa, please make sure the mute function on your telephone is switched off.- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystCan you hear me now? Okay. Wonderful. I have 2. The first