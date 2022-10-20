Oct 20, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Anika Jovik
* Svein Tore Holsether
Yara International ASA - President & CEO
* Thor GiÃ¦ver
Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO
Anika Jovik -
Hello, and welcome, everyone to Yara's third quarter 2022 Results Presentation. We have an exciting lineup for you folks today. We will start with Yara's CEO, Svein Tore Holsether, who will walk us through key messages on Yara's overall performance. We will then go to Yara's CFO, Thor GiÃ¦ver, who will dive deeper into financial and operational metrics, and then Svein Tore will come back for closing remarks. If you want to ask questions, please do so. There will be an investor call following this presentation at 1 p.m. Oslo time. But for now, let's get started and I welcome Yara's CEO, Svein Tore.
Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO
Thank you very much, Anika, and good morning,
Q3 2022 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
