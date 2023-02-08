Q4 2022 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Anika Jovik
Yara International ASA - Head of IR
* Svein Tore Holsether
Yara International ASA - President & CEO
* Thor GiÃ¦ver
Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO
Anika Jovik - Yara International ASA - Head of IR
Hello, and welcome to Yara's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Presentation.
We will start with Yara's CEO, Svein Tore, who will go through the highlights of the quarter. He will be followed by Yara's CFO, Thor, who will go deeper into quarterly financial and operational metrics as well as key annual figures. And then we will close with Svein Tore at the end. I will also provide you with some practical information on upcoming events and information on the conference call that will take place at 1 PM Oslo Time, following this presentation.
Without further ado, I'll give you Yara's CEO, Svein Tore.
Svein Tore Holsether - Yara
