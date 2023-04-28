Q1 2023 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Maria Gabrielsen - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Welcome to Yara's first quarter results presentation. Today's presentation will be held by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor GiÃ¦ver. After the presentation, at 1:00 p.m. Oslo Time, there will be a conference call where you can log in and ask questions.



And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening, depending on where you're dialing in from. And thank you for joining our first quarter presentation.



As always, we start with safety. And this week, we celebrated the 10-year anniversary of our Safe by Choice program. This started out as a program, but now it is deeply embedded into our corporate culture. The TRI continues to be at a low and industry-leading level. And I would like to highlight the turnaround that was just finalized at our Babrala plant in India, 400,000 contractor hours completed without any