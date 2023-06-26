Yara International ASA Capital Markets Day 2023 Transcript

Jun 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Kristin Nordal - Yara International ASA - Head of External Communications
Hello and welcome to Yara's Capital Markets Day 2023.
The last time we presented to you outside of our regular quarterly presentations was at the ESG seminar in December 2020. A lot has happened since then. And today, we will take a deep dive into our strategic progress and the way forward. This is today's agenda, and we invite you to follow us for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.
With that, let's kick off for the first part of the presentation, and I'm delighted to introduce to you Yara, President and CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.
Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO
Thank you, Kristin. Today, we will update you on our strategy, prospects and opportunities. We have delivered strong returns and strategic progress in the past years. The establishment of Yara Clean Ammonia has been a game changer. The value potential has been further strengthened by strong project economics in the U.S., coupled with geopolitical uncertainty. Clean ammonia in
