Q2 2023 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



And good evening. Thanks for dialing in. And sorry about that technical difficulties at the beginning here. As always, we start by looking at how we are performing on (inaudible) continues to be at a low and industry-leading level remain quite stable under an exceptionally challenging operating environment in the last 12 months.



However, we had a serious accident in Cubatao in Brazil on June 12, where a Yara operator, while performing maintenance on a conveyor belt was pulled into the belt. And as a result of that, he lost his arm. It's a very tragic reminder which underlines how crucial it is that we continue to prioritize safety and how important it is that we continue to work with safety, leadership, supervision and adherence to Yara technical standards in every single location and place where we operate.



Every accident can be avoided, and we continue to strive towards our ambition of 0 injuries. It is absolutely possible. All 17,000 colleagues in Yara have the responsibility and mandate that follows with safe by