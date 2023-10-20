Q3 2023 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 20, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 20, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Maria Gabrielsen

Yara International ASA - Head of IR

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO



=====================

Maria Gabrielsen - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Welcome to Yara's Third Quarter Results Presentation. Today's presenters are our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor GiÃ¦ver. There will be a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Oslo time where you can dial in and ask questions.



And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you joining our third quarter presentation.



And as always, we start by looking at our safety performance. Our TRI rate continues to