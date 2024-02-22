Richard Pzena Adjusts Position in REV Group Inc

Overview of Richard Pzena Trades, Portfolio)'s Recent Trade

On December 31, 2023, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, led by value investing stalwart Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), made a notable adjustment to its holdings in REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial). The firm reduced its position by 961,061 shares, resulting in a 27.68% decrease in its stake in the company. This transaction impacted the firm's portfolio by -0.08%, with the shares traded at a price of $18.17 each. Following the trade, Pzena Investment Management held a total of 2,510,881 shares in REV Group Inc, which constituted 0.2% of its portfolio and represented a 4.20% ownership of the traded company.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC, is a prominent figure in the value investing community. Since establishing the firm in 1995, Pzena has adhered to a disciplined investment philosophy, focusing on acquiring shares in reputable businesses at prices that are significantly lower than their long-term earnings power. Pzena's strategy involves identifying companies whose stock prices have been affected by temporary setbacks, rather than permanent impairments. The firm's portfolio includes 165 stocks, with top holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial), Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial), and Edison International (EIX, Financial), among others. Pzena Investment Management oversees an equity portfolio valued at $26.6 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Introduction to REV Group Inc

REV Group Inc, trading under the symbol REVG, is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles, as well as related aftermarket parts and services. Since its IPO on January 27, 2017, the company has operated through various segments, including Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. REV Group Inc caters to a diverse clientele, including municipalities, government agencies, and industrial and commercial end-users, with the Fire & Emergency segment being the primary revenue driver.

REV Group Inc's Financial Health

As of the latest data, REV Group Inc boasts a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, with a current stock price of $17.7. The company's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at 23.29, indicating profitability, but GuruFocus deems the stock as modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $15.21 and a price to GF Value ratio of 1.16. Despite a slight year-to-date price decline of -1.5%, REV Group Inc maintains a GF Score of 79/100, suggesting a potential for average performance in the future.

REV Group Inc's Market Performance and Rankings

Since Pzena's trade, REV Group Inc's stock has experienced a -2.59% decrease in value. The company's stock has also seen a -31.26% decline since its IPO. REV Group Inc's financial strength is rated 6/10, with an interest coverage of 3.11 and an Altman Z score of 3.10. The company's Profitability Rank is 7/10, and it has a Piotroski F-Score of 7, indicating sound financial operations. Additionally, REV Group Inc has a Growth Rank of 7/10, reflecting a solid track record of growth metrics.

Impact of Pzena's Trade on REV Group Inc

The reduction in Pzena Investment Management's stake in REV Group Inc signifies a strategic move within the firm's portfolio. While the trade only slightly altered the firm's overall holdings, it reflects Pzena's ongoing assessment of the stock's valuation and future prospects. Compared to other gurus, Pzena Investment Management remains one of the largest shareholders in REV Group Inc, indicating continued confidence in the company's potential despite the recent sell-off.

Richard Pzena Trades, Portfolio)'s Sector Focus and Top Holdings

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy is evident in the firm's sector allocation, with a significant emphasis on Financial Services and Technology. The firm's top holdings, which include companies like Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Capital One Financial Corp, underscore Pzena's commitment to investing in undervalued companies with strong business models. The equity value of Pzena's portfolio and its distribution across different sectors reflect a well-diversified approach to value investing.

Market Outlook for REV Group Inc

In the current market context, REV Group Inc's stock valuation suggests a modest overvaluation relative to intrinsic value. However, value investors may still find the company's financial health and market position appealing, especially considering its solid profitability and growth ranks. As the market continues to evolve, Pzena Investment Management's recent trade could influence other investors' perceptions of REV Group Inc's investment potential.

