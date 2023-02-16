cbdMD Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Greetings. And welcome to the cbdMD Inc. 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Scott Stephen, Chairman of the Board of Directors. You may begin.



Scott G. Stephen - cbdMD, Inc. - Independent Chairman



It is now 1 p.m. Eastern Time on February 16, 2023. Will the meeting please come to order? I am Scott Stephen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of cbdMD. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of cbdMD, I would like to welcome you to our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and, most importantly, your support of cbdMD.



This Annual Meeting of Shareholders is held pursuant to the bylaws of cbdMD and the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. You are participating in the meeting virtually. We are pleased to, again, hold our Annual Shareholders Meeting virtually as we aim to increase access and participation.



On the left-hand side of the registration page for the Virtual Annual Meeting, you'll see links