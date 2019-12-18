Dec 18, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to the cbdMD Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year results which followed the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K. Today's conference is being recorded and will be available online at cbdmd.com in accordance with cbdMD's retention policies. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Elliott, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mark, please go ahead.
Mark S. Elliott - cbdMD, Inc. - CFO & COO
Thanks, Jess, and thank you all for joining cbdMD Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today, we also have our Chairman and Co-CEO, Martin Sumichrast. Following the safe harbor statement, Marty will provide an overview of our business, then I'll provide a summary of the quarterly and annual financial results. Following that, we'll open up the call for questions. We'd like to remind everyone that various remarks about future
Q4 2019 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 18, 2019 / 09:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...