Q4 2021 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

cbdMD, Inc.'s September 30, 2021, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results, which followed the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K.



Thank you, Kate, and thank you all for joining the cbdMD's September 30, 2021, Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call and Update. On the call today, we have our Chairman and Co-CEO, Marty Sumichrast; as well as Dr. Sibyl Swift, our Vice