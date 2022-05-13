Q2 2022 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to cbdMD, Inc.'s March 31, 2022, second quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings call and update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 results, which followed the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.



Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online, along with its earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation at cbdmd.com in accordance with cbdMD's retention policies. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Ronan Kennedy, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Ronan, please go ahead.



T. Ronan Kennedy - cbdMD, Inc. - CFO, COO, Secretary & Treasurer



Thank you, Cha, and thank you all for joining the cbdMD's March 31, 2022, second quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings call and update. On the call today, we also have our Chairman and Co-CEO, Marty Sumichrast; as well as Dr. Sibyl Swift, our Vice President of