Q3 2023 cbdMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to cbdMD Inc.'s June 30th Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call and Update. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its third quarter and 9-month fiscal results and will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q later today.



Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available online along with our earnings press release covering our financial results and non-GAAP presentation at cbdmd.com in accordance with cbdMD's retention policies. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitford, the company's VP of Finance. Brad, please go ahead.



Bradley Whitford -



Thank you, Ariel, and thank you all for joining cbdMD's June 30, 2023 third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call and update. On the call today, we also have Ronan Kennedy, our Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Sybil Swift, our Chief Science Officer.



We'd like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute