cbdMD Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the cbdMD Inc. Virtual Special Meeting. (Operator Instructions)



Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ronan Kennedy. Sir, please go ahead.



T. Ronan Kennedy - cbdMD, Inc. - Interim CEO, Principal Executive Officer, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer



Thanks, Ali. It's now 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time on September 22, 2023. Will the meeting please come to order? I'm T. Ronan Kennedy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of cbdMD. Along with my fellow directors and executive officers of cbdMD, I would like to welcome you to our 2023 Special Meeting of Shareholders. We appreciate your attendance, your interest and most importantly, your support of cbdMD.



The special meeting of shareholders is held pursuant to the bylaws of cbdMD and the notice of Special Meetings of Shareholders. You are participating in the meeting virtually. We are pleased to again hold our special shareholder meeting virtually as we aim to increase access and participation.

