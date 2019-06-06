Jun 06, 2019 / 02:20PM GMT
Amit Singh Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Research Analyst
Welcome, everybody, to the first transport truck meeting of day 2 of the industrial conference here at Deutsche Bank. Amit Mehrotra, transports and shipping analyst at Deutsche Bank. Really happy to kick it off with YRCW, YRC Worldwide. Darren Hawkins, President and CEO; Stephanie Fisher, CFO; Brie Simoneau, is that right?
Brianne L. Simoneau - YRC Worldwide Inc. - VP & Controller
Simoneau.
Amit Singh Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Research Analyst
Simoneau, I'm sorry. VP of Comptroller and also IR representative. Thank you for joining us today. So it's an interesting time in the industry for sure. Things are changing pretty quickly. I have a bunch of questions. But before we get into that, why don't you get into some of your prepared remarks, then we can jump into Q&A afterward. Thanks for joining.
Darren D. Hawkins - YRC Worldwide Inc. - CEO &
YRC Worldwide Inc at Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit Transcript
Jun 06, 2019 / 02:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...