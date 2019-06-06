Jun 06, 2019 / 02:20PM GMT

Amit Singh Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Research Analyst



Welcome, everybody, to the first transport truck meeting of day 2 of the industrial conference here at Deutsche Bank. Amit Mehrotra, transports and shipping analyst at Deutsche Bank. Really happy to kick it off with YRCW, YRC Worldwide. Darren Hawkins, President and CEO; Stephanie Fisher, CFO; Brie Simoneau, is that right?



Brianne L. Simoneau - YRC Worldwide Inc. - VP & Controller



Simoneau.



Amit Singh Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Research Analyst



Simoneau, I'm sorry. VP of Comptroller and also IR representative. Thank you for joining us today. So it's an interesting time in the industry for sure. Things are changing pretty quickly. I have a bunch of questions. But before we get into that, why don't you get into some of your prepared remarks, then we can jump into Q&A afterward. Thanks for joining.



Darren D. Hawkins - YRC Worldwide Inc. - CEO &