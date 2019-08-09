Q2 2019 YRC Worldwide Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Brianne Simoneau;VP&Controller -



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to YRC Worldwide Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of YRC Worldwide; Stephanie Fisher, Chief Financial Officer of YRC Worldwide; and T.J. O'Connor, President of YRC Worldwide and President of YRC Freight.



During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call, which are not historical facts, are subject to uncertainty and a number of risks and therefore, actual results may differ materially.



The format of this call does not allow us to fully disclose