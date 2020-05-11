Q1 2020 YRC Worldwide Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to YRC Worldwide's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Eric Birge, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Eric Birge - YRC Worldwide Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to YRC Worldwide's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer; and Jamie Pierson, Chief Financial Officer.
During the call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call, which are not historical facts are subject to uncertainty and a number of risks. And therefore, actual results may differ materially.
The format of this call does not allow us to fully discuss all of these risks. For a full discussion of the risk factors that could cause the results to differ,
