Jun 07, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC - Analyst



Good morning. We're very pleased to host Gerald Panneton, the Chairman and CEO of Gold Terra Resources. Gerry, for a long time, was Vice President of Corporate Development of Barrick Gold. He was the CEO that built the Detour Gold mine that was later bought by Kirkland Lake and, now, Agnico. And it's presently the largest gold mine in Canada and the largest gold mine within Agnico Eagle.



And Gold Terra has a great story in its own right as separate from Gerald's past laurels. And we want him to tell us all about it, please.



Gerald Panneton - Gold Terra Resource Corp. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, John, very much for the introduction. It's a pleasure for me to present this morning on your platform. And I welcome everybody that is currently in attendance. Thank you so much for coming by. And of course, Gold Terra, a junior story, but very close to be a developer or