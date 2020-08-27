Half Year 2020 Yeahka Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



...2020 Interim Results Announcements Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And now I'd like to pass the call to [Mr. Ben Chao], head of investor relations and corporate development for the company. Thank you. [Ben], please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative Yeahka-Head of Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yeahka's 2020 interim Results conference call. Before we start our presentation, we would like to remind you that it includes forward-looking statements which underline a certain number of risks and uncertainties. Information about general market conditions is coming from a variety of sources Outside of Yeahka.



Now, let me introduce the management team on our call tonight. Our founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Luke Liu, will kick off with an overview. Helen Zhou, chief strategy officer, will provide a business review. Chief financial