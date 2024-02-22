Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 24.20% gain over the past week and a significant 27.05% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $3.06 billion, with the current stock price at $21.09. This recent performance has brought the stock to a valuation that GuruFocus deems as fairly valued, with a GF Value of $21.82, compared to a past GF Value of $23.4. Just three months ago, the stock was considered significantly undervalued, indicating a notable shift in investor sentiment and market dynamics.

Understanding Resideo Technologies Inc

Resideo Technologies operates within the business services industry, specializing in the manufacture and development of technology-driven products for comfort, energy management, safety, and security solutions. The company is structured into two reportable segments: Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United States, with a strong focus on home-related lifestyle convenience solutions. The recent stock price appreciation reflects the market's growing confidence in Resideo's business model and future prospects.

Profitability Analysis

Resideo Technologies boasts a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong ability to generate profits relative to its peers. The company's operating margin stands at 9.18%, outperforming 64.14% of 1,057 companies in the industry. Additionally, Resideo's return on equity (ROE) is 6.50%, surpassing 42.01% of its competitors, while its return on assets (ROA) at 2.61% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 7.08% are also commendable, better than 44.34% and 55.4% of companies, respectively. These figures underscore Resideo's efficient management and its ability to convert investments into profitable returns.

Growth Trajectory

Despite a modest Growth Rank of 3/10, Resideo Technologies has shown some positive growth metrics. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 1.80%, and its 5-year rate is 2.30%, indicating steady progress. More impressively, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is a robust 93.90%, which is better than 94.89% of 802 companies in the same industry. This suggests that while revenue growth has been moderate, the company has significantly improved its earnings power over the past three years.

Major Shareholders

Resideo Technologies' shareholder base includes notable investors such as John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 12,672,096 shares (8.67%), Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 4,525,158 shares (3.1%), and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 594,074 shares (0.41%). These major shareholders have maintained a significant stake in the company, reflecting their confidence in its long-term value and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Resideo Technologies holds its ground with a market cap close to Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) at $3 billion, and surpassing CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial) at $1.59 billion, while slightly trailing The Brink's Co (BCO, Financial) at $3.69 billion. This positioning within the industry highlights Resideo's competitive presence and its ability to maintain a significant market share amidst its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, Resideo Technologies Inc's stock performance has been impressive, with a 27.05% gain over the past three months, bringing it to a fair valuation according to the GF Value. The company's solid profitability metrics and improving earnings power, combined with the backing of prominent investors, position it well within the business services industry. While growth remains an area for potential improvement, the company's market cap remains competitive, suggesting a stable footing among its peers. As Resideo continues to navigate the market, investors will be watching closely to see if its recent stock rally can be sustained in the long term.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.