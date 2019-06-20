Yit Oyj Analyst Silent Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2019 / NTS GMT

Hanna Jaakkola - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to YIT's Q2 silent call for analysts. I have here with me our CFO, Ilkka Salonen. I am IR, Hanna Jaakkola. And we came out today with a release regarding Russia this morning. And I guess you have a lot of questions regarding that. But first, let's do so that Ilkka gives a presentation regarding the whole second quarter and also goes through the release we sent out regarding Russia. (Operator Instructions)



But I will give it over to Ilkka. Please?



Ilkka Seppo Salonen - YIT Oyj - CFO & Deputy to President and CEO



Thank you, Hanna. Good morning, everyone. Yes. We announced today about thinking our Russian operations. And we are releasing capital from there and decreasing the business volumes in certain areas. But if we take up first about the scope of the operations where we are discontinuing or closing, there are certain areas in housing in Don, in Moscow region and in Moscow City, also the contracting business in Russia as well as the Paving business in Russia.



If we look