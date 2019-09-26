Yit Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 26, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Kari Kauniskangas - YIT Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, President & Head of the Housing Segment



Good morning also on my behalf, and welcome to this meeting. Performance through cycles driven by sustainable urban development. That is the name of our updated strategy. During the last 12 months, we have taken decisive steps in implementing our strategy. After we closed the transaction of selling our Nordic paving and mineral aggregates business, at the beginning of next year, we will reach the targeted level in financial stability.



And now we put all of our efforts and have achieved the mindset of the whole organization towards improving and continue improving our profitability as well as developing and strengthening our noncyclical businesses, Partnership Properties and services. We have also set challenging startup, and we will step up sustainability, where we target to reduce or half our CO2 emissions within 10 years. That will has also impact to our operations. I'm also sure that, that target will have an impact to the whole construction industry in Finland.



We create