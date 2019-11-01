Q3 2019 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Tiina Kuusisaari - YIT Oyj - Manager of IR
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to YIT's third quarter results presentation. My name is Tiina Kuusisaari, I am Investor Relations Manager. And our agenda today is such that our President and CEO, Kari Kauniskangas, will go through the results, together with our CFO, Ilkka Salonen. And after the presentations, we will take questions from the audience here in KÃ¤pylÃ¤ and then from online.
So please, Kari, the floor is yours.
Kari Kauniskangas - YIT Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, President & Head of the Housing Segment
Good morning also on my behalf. Before going through Q3 results, short update on strategy review that we made at the end of September.
In September, we updated -- during the last 12 months, we have taken decisive steps to implement our strategy. We decided to focus our operations in Russia strongly and also at the beginning of July to sell our Nordic paving and mineral aggregate businesses. We will achieve our targeted financial stability level when the plan it --
