Q1 2020 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi JÃ¤rvenpÃ¤Ã¤,YIT Oyj-VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's first quarter earnings webcast. My name is Tommi JÃÂ¤rvenpÃÂ¤ÃÂ¤. I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations. With me here today are also our CEO, Kari Kauniskangas; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen. We will first go through the presentation, followed by Q&A.



At this point, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Kari. Please go ahead.



Kari Kauniskangas - YIT Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, President & Head of the Housing Segment



Thank you, and good morning also on my behalf. I start the presentation from the strategy. As you remember, we have 2 key targets in our strategy: first, to improve profitability; and secondly, maintain and defend financial stability, which we now have reached after this closing of paving and mineral aggregates business sale, which happened April 1.



We have 3 key strategic priorities: sources of growth and structural profitability, urban development, Partnership Properties or investments