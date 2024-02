Q1 2020 Yit Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tommi Järvenpää,YIT Oyj-VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to YIT's first quarter earnings webcast. My name is Tommi Järvenpää. I'm the Head of YIT's Investor Relations. With me here today are also our CEO, Kari Kauniskangas; and CFO, Ilkka Salonen. We will first go through the presentation, followed by Q&A.



At this point, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Kari. Please go ahead.



Kari Kauniskangas - YIT Oyj - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, President & Head of the Housing Segment



Thank you, and good morning also on my behalf. I start the presentation from the strategy. As you remember, we have 2 key targets in our strategy: first, to improve profitability; and secondly, maintain and defend financial stability, which we now have reached after this closing of paving and mineral aggregates business sale, which happened April 1.



We have 3 key strategic priorities: sources of growth and structural profitability, urban development, Partnership Properties or investments