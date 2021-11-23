Yit Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - YIT Oyj - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to YIT Capital Markets Day 2021. Today is special. First of all, it is special as we are hosting a live audience after a very long time. This is wonderful as we have lots of new members in our management team who are eager to meet all of you in person. Secondly, today's special, I have just heard that we have a huge audience following our event online. And I would like to warmly welcome all of you also listening to us over the web. Thirdly, today is special as we will be introducing YIT's new strategy.



At YIT, we want to deliver predictable market-leading results. We will be driving growth in our housing segment and unlock significant productivity improvements across our businesses. We also want to be the industry forerunner in sustainability and we are taking decisive steps in ESG more decisive than ever before. So how are we going to do this? This question will be answered today by our CEO, Markku Moilanen and his management team.



But before we get started, let's go through a couple of practical details. First of all,