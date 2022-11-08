Nov 08, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Matt Liteplo - OTC Markets Group Inc. - Analyst



Hello, and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is Matt Liteplo, and on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you have joined us for our next live presentation from Yellow Cake plc. (Conference Instructions)



Additionally, all today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay. At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Andre Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Cake plc, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol YLLXF, and on the AIM Market under the symbol, YCA.



Welcome, Andre.



Andre Liebenberg - Yellow Cake plc - Executive Director & CEO



Thanks very much, Matt. And welcome to the audience and thank you very much for your time today. Let me start just briefly by talking about Yellow Cake, and then I want to talk about the uranium sector more broadly.



Yellow Cake, as Matt mentioned, we trade on the OTC. We're a London listed company and we are set up to give investors exposure to the uranium commodity. So the only assets we