Q1 2019 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 06:10AM GMT

Presentation

May 07, 2019 / 06:10AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Tatsumi Okawa

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director



=====================

Tatsumi Okawa - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director



My name is Okawa. I'd like to take you through the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.



Please turn to Page 3 of the handout material. I'd like to explain the business results. The table shows from left 2018 first quarter results, 2019 first quarter results, comparison with the previous year and 2019 annual forecast.



2019 first quarter results were net sales 106% versus previous year, JPY 429.3 billion; operating income 87% versus previous year, JPY 35.9 billion; operating income ratio down 1.8 points year-on-year, 8.4%; ordinary income 94% versus previous year, JPY 37.5 billion; and net income 87% versus previous year, JPY 28