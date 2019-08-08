Q2 2019 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 06:05AM GMT

* Tatsumi Okawa

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director

* Yoshihiro Hidaka

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



This is Hidaka. Thank you for gathering together to attend our meeting today. I will now begin my presentation of the financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2019. First is an overview of performance.



From the left, the table shows results for the first half of 2018, results for the first half of 2019 and year-on-year changes.



For the first half of 2019, net sales were 101% versus previous year at JPY 855.9 billion. Operating income was an 84% versus previous year at JPY 69 billion. Operating income margin was down 1.6 points year-on-year to 8.1%. Ordinary income was 89%