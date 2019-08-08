Aug 08, 2019 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 08, 2019 / 06:05AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tatsumi Okawa
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
=====================
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
This is Hidaka. Thank you for gathering together to attend our meeting today. I will now begin my presentation of the financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2019. First is an overview of performance.
From the left, the table shows results for the first half of 2018, results for the first half of 2019 and year-on-year changes.
For the first half of 2019, net sales were 101% versus previous year at JPY 855.9 billion. Operating income was an 84% versus previous year at JPY 69 billion. Operating income margin was down 1.6 points year-on-year to 8.1%. Ordinary income was 89%
Q2 2019 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 08, 2019 / 06:05AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...