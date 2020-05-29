Q1 2020 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



This is Hidaka speaking. Thank you very much for participating in our financial results briefing today.



First of all, I'd like to express my deepest sympathy to those infected with the COVID-19. And I'd like to convey my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives. In addition, I'd like to share my heartfelt appreciation and respect to the medical staff who are making earnest effort through day and night and other people engaged in maintaining life lines around the world.



Let me move on to the financial results for the first quarter.



First, I'd like to go over the impact and our responses to COVID-19 situation. Please turn to Page 4. The company has set up 3 emergency response policies. First is to prioritize the lives of our employees and stakeholders in order to prevent the spread of the infection. For that, we temporarily closed business sites and factories, and we have implemented telework and staggered work styles at appropriate timings. As you can see at the bottom, we are