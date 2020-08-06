Q2 2020 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 06:05AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 06, 2020 / 06:05AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yoshihiro Hidaka

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



=====================

Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



This is Hidaka. First of all, I would like to wish a swift recovery to the people who are suffering from COVID-19 and offer my condolence to those who have passed away. At the same time, I would like to offer my condolence to the victims of the torrential rain disaster in July this year.



Now let me explain the outline of the first half of fiscal year 2020. This is the comparison of the unit sales by main products compared to the previous year for the first half. Unit sales has started to recover with April to May at the bottom, but the pace of recovery is different region by region.



Motorcycles in Europe, U.S., Japan; hobby-related products such as ATV, ROV outboard motors in the developed countries has turned positive by June due to