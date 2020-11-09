Nov 09, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 09, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
=====================
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Hello, everyone. I am Hidaka. Before I give you the overview of our financial results, I would like to touch upon current business situations. Impact of COVID-19 on our business activity this year has been significant. However, thanks to policies of balancing infection control and economic activities implemented in different countries, we have started to see signs of bottoming out in our business performance.
In the meantime, as some countries are once again imposing restrictions on movement due to the second wave of COVID-19, we need to stay cautious. We will continue to put the highest priority on the health and safety of our employees and other stakeholders as we work to recover our performance.
I will now go over our business results for
Q3 2020 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...