Feb 12, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 12, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tatsumi Okawa
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
=====================
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Hello, everyone. This is Hidaka. Thank you for watching Yamaha Motors' online earnings briefing for fiscal year 2020.
Let me start by expressing my deepest condolences to all the lives lost due to COVID-19 and my heartfelt sympathy to those infected in fighting the pandemic.
I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all essential workers, including medical care providers, for their dedicated efforts.
Now I would like to give you the overview of the financial results, and Mr. Okawa will continue with explanation by business segment.
Please turn to Page 4.
Full Year 2020 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 12, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...