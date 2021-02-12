Feb 12, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT

* Tatsumi Okawa

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director

* Yoshihiro Hidaka

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. This is Hidaka. Thank you for watching Yamaha Motors' online earnings briefing for fiscal year 2020.



Let me start by expressing my deepest condolences to all the lives lost due to COVID-19 and my heartfelt sympathy to those infected in fighting the pandemic.



I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all essential workers, including medical care providers, for their dedicated efforts.



Now I would like to give you the overview of the financial results, and Mr. Okawa will continue with explanation by business segment.



Please turn to Page 4.