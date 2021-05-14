May 14, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
May 14, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Tatsumi Okawa
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer, Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center and Director
So this is Okawa speaking. Thank you very much for attending the online earnings report of Yamaha Motors.
First of all, I would like to offer the gratitude to the people who are fighting at the front line against the pandemic.
Let me start about expanding the first quarter results. Please go to Page 4. This shows the wholesale and the inventory as of end of March in the major products and compare that between 2020 and 2019 results.
First of all, about wholesale. For March 2020, the impacts of the lockdown due to COVID-19 started to appear. However, as you can see, excluding Indonesia, all the regions has been able to exceed last year. In
Q1 2021 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 14, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
