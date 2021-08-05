Q2 2021 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT

Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Hello, everyone. This is Hidaka. Thank you for watching Yamaha Motors online financial results briefing today. Situations continue to be unpredictable due to the reemergence of COVID-19 infections. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to those who are battling the infection and my heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff and other essential workers for their efforts.



I will now give an overview of the first half year results, followed by an explanation of each business segment by Okawa. Please refer to Page 4. First, I will explain the key points of the first half year results. For external environment, though there are differences among countries and regions, economic activities are recovering due to the expansion of vaccinations.