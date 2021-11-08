Q3 2021 Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 08, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Takeo Noda
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Executive Officer and Deputy Chief GM of Corporate Planning & Finance Center
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Hello, everyone. I'm Hidaka. Thank you for joining the online business results meeting of Yamaha Motor Company Limited today.
First, I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to all stakeholders who support our initiatives in this difficult environment. And I express my deep apologies for causing inconveniences to customers due to production delays and inventory shortages.
Now I present the outline of the business results for the first 9 months. Please turn to Page 4. I'll explain the key points in the first 9 months. As for the business performance, highest ever sales and operating income for the
Nov 08, 2021 / 06:05AM GMT
