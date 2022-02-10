Feb 10, 2022 / 04:35AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2022 / 04:35AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Yoshihiro Hidaka

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



=====================

Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director



This is Hidaka. Thank you very much for joining the FY 2021 online business results meeting of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. today. First of all, I'd like to express my condolences for the lives lost by COVID-19 and express sympathy for those who are still suffering today. And I'd like to express my sincere gratitude and respect for medical staffs and essential workers who support society.



I'd like to present the business results overview and the information by segment. First let me start with a summary of medium-term management plan from 2019 to 2021. In 2021, we marked a record high net sales and operating income. We believe this was because of the enhanced resilience of the company through autonomous operation vis-a-vis the environmental changes in